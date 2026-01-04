Gunmen raid village in northern Nigeria, killing over 30 people and abducting several others, reports AP citing police.
PTI | Minna | Updated: 04-01-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 16:46 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
