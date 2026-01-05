Delhi HC asks CBI to respond to RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav's plea against order to frame charges against him in IRCTC 'scam' case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 11:47 IST
Delhi HC asks CBI to respond to RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav's plea against order to frame charges against him in IRCTC 'scam' case.
