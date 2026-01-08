People will give befitting reply to BJP for this ED raid: Mamata Banerjee while leaving I-PAC office after arrival of Pratik Jain.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-01-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 16:32 IST
- Country:
- India
People will give befitting reply to BJP for this ED raid: Mamata Banerjee while leaving I-PAC office after arrival of Pratik Jain.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pratik Jain
- Mamata Banerjee