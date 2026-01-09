Philippine authorities raise the number of people missing in a landfill collapse to 38, reports AP.
PTI | Manila | Updated: 09-01-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 11:50 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
