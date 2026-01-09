Left Menu

Railways Bolster Safety with Barriers Against Unauthorized Access

The Railway authorities have implemented strong security measures by closing vulnerable sites with barriers to prevent illegal vehicle access to platforms and tracks. This action follows a past incident involving an auto rickshaw on the tracks and demonstrates a zero-tolerance policy on such violations to ensure passenger safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:10 IST
Railways Bolster Safety with Barriers Against Unauthorized Access
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway authorities have taken decisive action to enhance safety by erecting barriers at identified vulnerable locations, effectively preventing unauthorized vehicle entry onto platforms and tracks. This measure comes on the heels of a past incident in which an intoxicated autorickshaw driver drove onto the tracks, leading to a collision with a Vande Bharat Express. Fortunately, the mishap resulted in no injuries or casualties among passengers and railway staff.

A criminal case was filed by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) against the driver, leading to his arrest and remand into judicial custody. He faces a potential five-year prison sentence if convicted. As part of ongoing efforts, the RPF, in collaboration with the Motor Vehicles Department, saw the Regional Transport Office, Varkala, suspend the driver's license for six months pursuant to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The RPF has reiterated its commitment to a zero-tolerance approach towards unauthorized vehicle entry, level crossing violations, and improper driving near railway facilities. Such infractions pose significant risks including accidents, fatalities, train service interruptions, and substantial financial losses. The Railways have further urged road users to abide by traffic regulations and warned that any unauthorized entry onto railway premises will be met with stringent legal repercussions.

TRENDING

1
Postponed Visit: China's Diplomatic Shuffle in Africa

Postponed Visit: China's Diplomatic Shuffle in Africa

 Global
2
Uttar Pradesh Charges Ahead with Electric Vehicle Revolution

Uttar Pradesh Charges Ahead with Electric Vehicle Revolution

 India
3
Trump Courts Big Oil for Venezuelan Revival

Trump Courts Big Oil for Venezuelan Revival

 United States
4
Parliament's Budget session to begin on Jan 28, to end on Apr 2: Official.

Parliament's Budget session to begin on Jan 28, to end on Apr 2: Official.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026