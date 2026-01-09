Railways Bolster Safety with Barriers Against Unauthorized Access

The Railway authorities have taken decisive action to enhance safety by erecting barriers at identified vulnerable locations, effectively preventing unauthorized vehicle entry onto platforms and tracks. This measure comes on the heels of a past incident in which an intoxicated autorickshaw driver drove onto the tracks, leading to a collision with a Vande Bharat Express. Fortunately, the mishap resulted in no injuries or casualties among passengers and railway staff.

A criminal case was filed by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) against the driver, leading to his arrest and remand into judicial custody. He faces a potential five-year prison sentence if convicted. As part of ongoing efforts, the RPF, in collaboration with the Motor Vehicles Department, saw the Regional Transport Office, Varkala, suspend the driver's license for six months pursuant to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The RPF has reiterated its commitment to a zero-tolerance approach towards unauthorized vehicle entry, level crossing violations, and improper driving near railway facilities. Such infractions pose significant risks including accidents, fatalities, train service interruptions, and substantial financial losses. The Railways have further urged road users to abide by traffic regulations and warned that any unauthorized entry onto railway premises will be met with stringent legal repercussions.