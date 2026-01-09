India no longer weak. We now manufacture our own weapons, and Uttar Pradesh is leading this effort: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lucknow.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-01-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 13:51 IST
