Senior BJP leaders in Delhi receive coal scam proceeds; I can furnish proof before public if needed, claims Mamata at Kolkata rally.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior BJP leaders in Delhi receive coal scam proceeds; I can furnish proof before public if needed, claims Mamata at Kolkata rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Assam CM Delivers: Massive Recruitment Drive with Zero Corruption
Sri Lanka Revives Stalled Corruption Cases Against Former Regime
TMC Protests Spark Controversy Over Corruption and Political Strategy
SC sets aside Andhra Pradesh HC verdict nullifying FIRs in corruption cases
Mamata obstructing ED raids unbecoming of CM, shows links of corruption lead to her: BJP