SC delivers split verdict on validity of 2018 provision in anti-graft law which mandates prior sanction to prosecute govt servants.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 11:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Justice BV Nagarathna says Section 17A of Prevention of Corruption Act is unconstitutional, needs to be struck down.
Requirement of prior sanction is contrary to Prevention of Corruption Act; forecloses inquiry and protects corrupt: Justice Nagarathna.
Justice KV Viswanathan holds Section 17A of Prevention of Corruption Act constitutional, stresses need to protect honest officers.
