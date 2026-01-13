Left Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against Savarkar Portraits

The Supreme Court declined to hear a petition seeking the removal of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's portraits from Parliament and public spaces, warning of exemplary costs. Filed by retired IRS officer B Balamurugan, the plea was labeled frivolous by the judges, resulting in the petitioner withdrawing it.

Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against Savarkar Portraits
The Supreme Court has opted not to entertain a PIL that demanded the removal of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's portraits from Parliament and other public venues. The court's bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, labeled the petition as frivolous, cautioning the petitioner with potential exemplary costs.

The plea, submitted by retired IRS officer B Balamurugan, sought directives to prevent the government from honoring individuals charged with serious crimes unless acquitted. However, the court criticized the petitioner, questioning his motives and financial claims, leading to a withdrawal request.

The justices, emphasizing responsible judicial conduct, urged Balamurugan to enjoy his retirement and contribute positively to society, concluding the matter with a nod to the importance of filtering frivolous legal actions from the court's docket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

