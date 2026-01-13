Haryana Revolutionizes Agricultural Landscape with Promising Initiatives

In a significant move to bolster agricultural welfare in Haryana, Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana announced the state government's unwavering commitment to supporting farmers. This assurance came during a pre-budget consultation meeting where he emphasized the importance of channeling the benefits of government schemes directly to the farmers.

During the meeting, senior department officials presented utilization reports of last year's budget allocations and outlined the financial roadmap for the upcoming year. A focal point of discussion was the 'Mera Pani Meri Virasat' scheme, highlighting water conservation and advocating for alternatives to water-intensive crops such as paddy.

Rana placed particular emphasis on the scientific management of crop residues and encouraged organic farming. He underscored the need for timely provision of resources, including machinery and technical support, to combat stubble-burning and promote sustainable farming practices.