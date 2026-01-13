Left Menu

Haryana Revolutionizes Agricultural Landscape with Promising Initiatives

Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana affirmed the state's commitment to farmers, ensuring ample funds for welfare schemes. During a pre-budget meeting, he stressed the importance of water conservation and soil health, promoting alternatives to water-intensive crops and encouraging organic farming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-01-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 15:11 IST
Haryana Revolutionizes Agricultural Landscape with Promising Initiatives
Haryana Agriculture Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster agricultural welfare in Haryana, Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana announced the state government's unwavering commitment to supporting farmers. This assurance came during a pre-budget consultation meeting where he emphasized the importance of channeling the benefits of government schemes directly to the farmers.

During the meeting, senior department officials presented utilization reports of last year's budget allocations and outlined the financial roadmap for the upcoming year. A focal point of discussion was the 'Mera Pani Meri Virasat' scheme, highlighting water conservation and advocating for alternatives to water-intensive crops such as paddy.

Rana placed particular emphasis on the scientific management of crop residues and encouraged organic farming. He underscored the need for timely provision of resources, including machinery and technical support, to combat stubble-burning and promote sustainable farming practices.

TRENDING

1
Global Equities Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Anticipations

Global Equities Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Anticipations

 Global
2
Traffic Volunteer Caught in Viral Bribery Scandal in Shillong

Traffic Volunteer Caught in Viral Bribery Scandal in Shillong

 India
3
Michael Carrick Returns to Steer Manchester United Amid Crisis

Michael Carrick Returns to Steer Manchester United Amid Crisis

 Global
4
Global Central Banks Unite in Defense of Jerome Powell

Global Central Banks Unite in Defense of Jerome Powell

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026