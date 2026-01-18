Literature award for best works in languages including Marathi will be given every year, and it will carry Rs 5 lakh cash prize: TN CM.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-01-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 17:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Literature award for best works in languages including Marathi will be given every year, and it will carry Rs 5 lakh cash prize: TN CM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- literature
- award
- Tamil Nadu
- Marathi
- annual prize
- Rs 5 lakh
- linguistic diversity
- books
- authors
- TN CM