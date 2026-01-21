Greenland has a strategic location between US, Russia, China; We need it for strategic reasons, not for rare earth minerals: Trump at WEF.
PTI | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 19:49 IST
Greenland has a strategic location between US, Russia, China; We need it for strategic reasons, not for rare earth minerals: Trump at WEF.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Greenland Gambit: A New Geopolitical Rift at Davos
Trump's Greenland Gamble: A New Geopolitical Chessboard
Canada Reopens Beef Exports to China Amid Relaxed Trade Restrictions
Trump Claims 'Reasonable' Progress in Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal
Bond Markets Ride the Geopolitical Waves: A Deep Dive into German and Japanese Yields