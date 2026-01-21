We were powerful force when we saved Greenland and gave it to Denmark after World War II, but we are much more powerful now: Trump.
PTI | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 19:58 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
