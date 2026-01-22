Left Menu

BJP senior leader Piyush Goyal begins crucial meeting over breakfast with AIADMK chief Palaniswami at his residence in Chennai.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-01-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 12:01 IST
BJP senior leader Piyush Goyal begins crucial meeting over breakfast with AIADMK chief Palaniswami at his residence in Chennai.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP senior leader Piyush Goyal begins crucial meeting over breakfast with AIADMK chief Palaniswami at his residence in Chennai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vijay's TVK Gears Up for 2026 Elections with 'Whistle' Symbol

Vijay's TVK Gears Up for 2026 Elections with 'Whistle' Symbol

 India
2
Thrilling Upsets and Triumphs Highlight Australian Open Day 5

Thrilling Upsets and Triumphs Highlight Australian Open Day 5

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Electoral Transparency: ECINET Launches to Combat Misinformation

Revolutionizing Electoral Transparency: ECINET Launches to Combat Misinforma...

 India
4
NATO's Arctic Ambitions: Security Talks Amid U.S.-Greenland Deal

NATO's Arctic Ambitions: Security Talks Amid U.S.-Greenland Deal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026