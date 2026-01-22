BJP senior leader Piyush Goyal begins crucial meeting over breakfast with AIADMK chief Palaniswami at his residence in Chennai.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-01-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 12:01 IST
