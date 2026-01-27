PM Modi, we can count on you to help create conditions for peace in Ukraine through dialogue, diplomacy: European Council President Costa.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:53 IST
PM Modi, we can count on you to help create conditions for peace in Ukraine through dialogue, diplomacy: European Council President Costa.
