Left Menu

Cheers to Change: Indian-EU Wine Trade Revolution

The Indian-EU free trade agreement will reduce tariffs on European wines entering India from 150% to 20% for premium wines, while eliminating duties for Indian wines in the EU market. This agreement, impacting the alcoholic beverage sector, aims to enhance trade, boost tourism, and increase consumer access to premium brands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 18:55 IST
Cheers to Change: Indian-EU Wine Trade Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, European wines are poised to enter the Indian market at substantially lower prices, following tariff concessions under a newly finalized bilateral free trade agreement. Indian officials confirmed that duties on premium EU wines will drop from an imposing 150% to a mere 20%.

This agreement, nearly 18 years in the making, also offers Indian wines duty-free access to EU nations. Such arrangements aim to cater to the demand from the burgeoning Indian diaspora while opening new market opportunities abroad.

Industry body ISWAI hailed the agreement as a strategic win for both markets, promising improved access to premium brands and a potential boom in related sectors like tourism and hospitality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026