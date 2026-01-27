Mysterious Sounds Rattle Beed District: No Cause for Panic

Two loud explosion-like sounds reverberated across central Maharashtra's Beed district on Tuesday, causing alarm among residents. Despite the initial panic, authorities confirmed there was no earthquake or seismic activity and assured people not to believe in rumors.

The first sound was reported around 9 am, followed by another at 1 pm, prompting people to leave their homes in concern. District Collector Vivek Johnson stated that officials consulted meteorologist Kiran Narkhede from Mumbai's Colaba Observatory, who verified the absence of any seismic events in the vicinity.

The District Disaster Management Authority has issued an advisory urging residents to remain calm and cautious of social media misinformation. Resident Deputy Collector Shivkumar Swami and Tehsildar Chandrakant Shelke emphasized that the situation is being closely monitored and advised against spreading baseless rumors.

