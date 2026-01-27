Puducherry Housing Scheme Boosts Welfare with Timely Execution

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced on Tuesday that his administration is promptly executing welfare schemes, aided by Central government financial assistance. Highlighting the Centre's support, Rangasamy addressed beneficiaries of a housing scheme operated by the Slum Clearance Board, emphasizing timely implementation.

An integrated housing initiative, inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan, targets economically weaker sections of the union territory. Rangasamy noted this scheme merges local government programs with the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, providing financial assistance for housing construction.

The Chief Minister criticized the previous Congress-DMK coalition for unfulfilled promises while affirming continued collaboration with the Centre for new schemes. Lieutenant Governor Kailashnathan commended the scheme's execution, and Speaker R Selvam along with other dignitaries attended the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)