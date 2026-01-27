Left Menu

Puducherry Housing Scheme Boosts Welfare with Timely Execution

Puducherry's government, led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy, is implementing timely welfare schemes with Central support. The integrated housing initiative benefits economically weaker sections and aims to replace huts with concrete homes. Beneficiaries will receive direct financial aid, with schemes awaiting further approval for continued development.

Updated: 27-01-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 18:55 IST
Puducherry Housing Scheme Boosts Welfare with Timely Execution
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced on Tuesday that his administration is promptly executing welfare schemes, aided by Central government financial assistance. Highlighting the Centre's support, Rangasamy addressed beneficiaries of a housing scheme operated by the Slum Clearance Board, emphasizing timely implementation.

An integrated housing initiative, inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan, targets economically weaker sections of the union territory. Rangasamy noted this scheme merges local government programs with the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, providing financial assistance for housing construction.

The Chief Minister criticized the previous Congress-DMK coalition for unfulfilled promises while affirming continued collaboration with the Centre for new schemes. Lieutenant Governor Kailashnathan commended the scheme's execution, and Speaker R Selvam along with other dignitaries attended the event.

