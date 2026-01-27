Left Menu

Russian Strike Disrupts Ukrainian Gas Operations

A Russian strike targeted Ukrainian oil and gas firm Naftogaz, causing a fire and halting operations. This marks the 15th attack on Naftogaz's infrastructure in 2026. The incident occurred in Lviv, impacting the Druzhba oil pipeline that supplies Russian oil to Eastern Europe.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent escalation, Ukrainian state oil and gas firm Naftogaz reported a Russian strike on one of its facilities in Western Ukraine. This assault, marking the 15th deliberate attack since 2026, set the location ablaze and interrupted operations.

The CEO of Naftogaz, Sergii Korteskyi, announced that specialists promptly halted operations to ensure safety and prevent environmental pollution. Since autumn, Ukraine has grappled with intensified attacks on its gas infrastructure, leading to increased dependency on imports.

The precise facility targeted by the strike was not disclosed, but an industrial site in Lviv suffered a fire shortly after a reported attack, according to emergency services. This attack raises concerns over the Druzhba pipeline, a critical conduit for transporting Russian oil to Eastern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

