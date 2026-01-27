Russian Strike Disrupts Ukrainian Gas Operations

In a recent escalation, Ukrainian state oil and gas firm Naftogaz reported a Russian strike on one of its facilities in Western Ukraine. This assault, marking the 15th deliberate attack since 2026, set the location ablaze and interrupted operations.

The CEO of Naftogaz, Sergii Korteskyi, announced that specialists promptly halted operations to ensure safety and prevent environmental pollution. Since autumn, Ukraine has grappled with intensified attacks on its gas infrastructure, leading to increased dependency on imports.

The precise facility targeted by the strike was not disclosed, but an industrial site in Lviv suffered a fire shortly after a reported attack, according to emergency services. This attack raises concerns over the Druzhba pipeline, a critical conduit for transporting Russian oil to Eastern Europe.

