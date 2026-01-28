We sealed the historic India-EU FTA; this and previous FTAs are going to open countless opportunities for lakhs of our youth: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 17:04 IST
- Country:
- India
