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YUVAN: Empowering Youth for Wildlife Conservation in Chhattisgarh

The YUVAN volunteer programme in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar district, initiated by the forest department, aims to involve youth in wildlife conservation efforts. Over 600 students have joined since its launch, engaging in activities like biodiversity conservation and environmental awareness, fostering future conservation leaders with practical skills and community awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balodabazar | Updated: 05-04-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 20:30 IST
YUVAN: Empowering Youth for Wildlife Conservation in Chhattisgarh
  • Country:
  • India

A new volunteer initiative called YUVAN, launched by the forest department in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, is effectively boosting community involvement in wildlife conservation. Since its introduction last month, the program has attracted over 600 junior members primarily from schools and more than 90 college and community volunteers.

Balodabazar's Divisional Forest Officer Dhammshil Ganveer highlighted the program's goal of connecting youth with environmental conservation tasks. Volunteers are engaged in biodiversity protection, reducing human-wildlife incidents, and conducting outreach programs. These activities aim to strengthen the link between youth and nature.

The YUVAN program emphasizes hands-on learning, offering training in areas like wildlife photography and eco-tourism. The forest department's aim is to cultivate passionate young conservationists equipped with the skills and knowledge to contribute to sustainable development within their communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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