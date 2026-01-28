Sensex jumps 646.49 points to 82,503.97 in early trade; Nifty surges 196.7 points to 25,372.10.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 17:16 IST
Sensex jumps 646.49 points to 82,503.97 in early trade; Nifty surges 196.7 points to 25,372.10.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India's Soaring Aviation Potential: A Golden Opportunity for Investors
Tech Surge Boosts Futures as Investors Eye Fed Decision and Earnings
There is huge opportunity for investors, manufacturers associated with aviation sector: PM Modi.
Precious Metals Surge as Dollar Falters and Investors Seek Safe Havens
Gold Rush: Precious Metal Hits Record High as Investors Seek Safety