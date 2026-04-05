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Alexander Leonov: Pioneering Genius Behind Hypersonic Missiles Passes Away

Renowned Russian missile designer Alexander Leonov, known for his work on Zircon and BrahMos NG missiles, passed away at 74. As CEO of NPO Mashinostroyenia, he played a pivotal role in developing advanced missile systems, including hypersonic technologies that revolutionized Russia's defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-04-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 22:44 IST
Alexander Leonov: Pioneering Genius Behind Hypersonic Missiles Passes Away
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Prominent Russian missile designer Alexander Leonov, who played a crucial role in the development of hypersonic missile systems, has died at the age of 74. His contributions include the Zircon missile, capable of achieving speeds up to Mach 9, and the Indo-Russian Brahmos NG.

Leonov served as CEO and Chief Designer for NPO Mashinostroyenia, where he made significant advancements in missile and space systems. He was instrumental in bringing the Zircon missile into service, marking a milestone in Russia's defense arsenal.

The cause of Leonov's death was not disclosed, but his legacy in missile technology is profound. His work on systems like the Granit and Bastion, as well as the BrahMos joint venture, has left an indelible mark on the field of advanced weaponry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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