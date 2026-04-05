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Election Commission Cracks Down on Laxity: Officer Suspended Over Omitted Offender

The Election Commission has suspended the officer-in-charge of Kasba police station, Kolkata, for neglecting to include a known criminal's name in the offender list before the West Bengal Assembly elections. The officer had been previously questioned about the oversight involving the notorious Sona Pappu, who is linked to several criminal cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-04-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 22:45 IST
Election Commission Cracks Down on Laxity: Officer Suspended Over Omitted Offender
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The Election Commission has taken decisive action by suspending the officer-in-charge of Kasba police station in Kolkata, an official confirmed. This suspension arises from a significant oversight: failing to list history sheeter Sona Pappu as an offender, even with multiple criminal cases pending against him.

Officer Biswajit Debnath was questioned prior to his suspension, particularly concerning why notorious criminal Sona Pappu's name was omitted from the list of offenders. Sona Pappu's criminal activities came under scrutiny again following his alleged involvement in a recent bomb-throwing incident amid a clash.

The EC has directed Kolkata and West Bengal Police to diligently prepare and update offender lists in anticipation of upcoming elections, emphasizing the role of officers-in-charge in identifying and addressing criminal elements to secure a peaceful election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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