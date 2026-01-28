India-EU FTA being termed as 'game-changer deal' for the world: PM Modi at NCC rally.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:46 IST
- Country:
- India
India-EU FTA being termed as 'game-changer deal' for the world: PM Modi at NCC rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
War not just limited to borders or use of tanks or guns; today, battles being fought on many fronts, in codes and clouds too: PM Modi.
It will give push to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', strengthen 'Make in India, Make for World' resolve: PM Modi on India-EU FTA.
This FTA, for you, is 'Freedom to Aspire': PM Modi to Indian youths on India-EU freed trade agreement deal.
This FTA, for you, is 'Freedom to Aspire': PM Modi to Indian youths on India-EU free trade agreement deal.
Kerala's Economic Growth Faces Debt Challenge