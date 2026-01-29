Government's Economic Survey pegs FY27 GDP growth at 6.8-7.2 per cent.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 12:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Government's Economic Survey pegs FY27 GDP growth at 6.8-7.2 per cent.
