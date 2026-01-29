Highlights in Health: From Profit Forecasts to Obesity Drugs

New developments in the health sector have emerged, with Elevance Health forecasting a revenue decline for 2026. Rising medical costs, particularly in behavioral health and specialty drugs, continue to challenge insurers, contributing to the company's projection of lower-than-expected profits.

Meanwhile, Roche's experimental obesity drug has shown significant promise, with a mid-stage trial indicating weight loss of up to 22.5%. This advancement underscores Roche's ongoing efforts to compete with established industry players in tackling obesity.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is actively reviewing fluoride levels in drinking water, aiming to update safety standards. This initiative aligns with broader efforts to prioritize public health through informed policymaking and community engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)