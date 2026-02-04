Rahul Gandhi called Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu traitor just because he quit Congress: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi called Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu traitor just because he quit Congress: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Rise in Tamil Nadu: Sitharaman Challenges DMK's Governance
US Domestic News: High-Profile Legalities, Healthcare Delays and Political Tensions
Karnataka Assembly Drama: Excise Minister Resignation Demands Stir Political Tensions
Gold Prices Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Union Minister Sheds Light on Indian Language Exemptions in Civil Services Exam