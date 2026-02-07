Left Menu

Paramilitaries in Sudan attack vehicle carrying displaced people, killing 24, including 8 children, doctors' group says, reports AP.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 07-02-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 14:02 IST
