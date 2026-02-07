Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says the pact with US will not hurt interests of farmers, MSMEs, handicraft, handlooms in any way.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 14:21 IST
India to get duty-free access in certain auto, aircraft parts in US under trade pact, says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
India has granted duty concessions for US in sectors like alcoholic beverages, cosmetics, medical devices: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
India granting quota-based duty concessions on apples from US; minimum import price at Rs 80 per kg: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
Quota-based duty concessions granted in soyabean oil to US: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on trade pact.
Certain fruits, vegetables, tea, coffee will attract zero reciprocal tariff in US: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.