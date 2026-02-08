While working in Indian firm, Gaurav's wife Elizabeth travelled to Islamabad 6 times; visited Pak thrice after joining another NGO: Himanta.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-02-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 11:51 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
