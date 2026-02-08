Left Menu

Assam govt will seek cancellation of OCI/VISA of Cong MP Gaurav's wife Elizabeth Colburn as her presence is detrimental to India: Himanta.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-02-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 13:17 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

