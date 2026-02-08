In 25 years, Chhattisgarh saw 30-fold increase in its budget, 17-fold rise in per capita income, 25-fold growth in GSDP: Amit Shah.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 08-02-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 18:38 IST
