Left Menu

Left leaders move SC seeking action against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over video showing him taking aim at members of particular community.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:12 IST
Left leaders move SC seeking action against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over video showing him taking aim at members of particular community.
  • Country:
  • India

Left leaders move SC seeking action against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over video showing him taking aim at members of particular community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia vs Ireland: Clash of T20 Titans

Australia vs Ireland: Clash of T20 Titans

 Sri Lanka
2
Rijiju Backs BJP Women MPs' Complaint Over Congress' Parliamentary Conduct

Rijiju Backs BJP Women MPs' Complaint Over Congress' Parliamentary Conduct

 India
3
Iran's Strength Unveiled: Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Unity on Revolution Anniversary

Iran's Strength Unveiled: Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Unity on Revolution A...

 Iran
4
High Stakes Standoff: ED Vs. West Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe

High Stakes Standoff: ED Vs. West Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026