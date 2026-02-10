Left leaders move SC seeking action against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over video showing him taking aim at members of particular community.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:12 IST
Problem is that as soon as elections come, part of elections is fought in SC: CJI Surya Kant on plea against Assam CM video.
SC to list for hearing plea of CPI(M), CPI leaders against Assam CM over video showing him aiming rifle at members of particular community.
I am opposed to Bangladeshi infiltrators, will always remain so: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on BJP's deleted video 'point-blank shot'.