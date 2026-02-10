Social media platforms must deploy automated tools to prevent AI content that is illegal, sexually exploitative, deceptive: Govt order.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:31 IST
Social media platforms must deploy automated tools to prevent AI content that is illegal, sexually exploitative, deceptive: Govt order.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Social media platforms must warn users at least once in 3 months of penalties for violating rules including misuse of AI content: Govt order.
Social media platforms cannot allow removal or suppression of AI labels or metadata once applied: Govt order.
Delhi govt orders probe into death of a motorcyclist after falling into pit dug by Jal Board: Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood.