If Americans want to remain superpower, protect their dollar, then key to that is Indian data: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 13:32 IST
- Country:
- India
If Americans want to remain superpower, protect their dollar, then key to that is Indian data: Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US Economy Soars While Job Market Stagnates: A Complex Puzzle
Andhra Pradesh Aims for USD 3.4 Trillion Economy by 2047
EIB Extends €100m Blue Economy Loan to Support Arctic Marine SMEs
Swarna Andhra Vision: Charting a Path to a Trillion-Dollar Economy
Andhra Pradesh Targets Trillion-Dollar Economy by 2047 with Swarna Andhra Vision