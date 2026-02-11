No shortage of fertilizer in country; Budgetary allocation of Rs 1.71 lakh crore for fertilizer import to support farmers: FM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 18:33 IST
- Country:
- India
No shortage of fertilizer in country; Budgetary allocation of Rs 1.71 lakh crore for fertilizer import to support farmers: FM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Finance Minister Sitharaman slams TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee for claiming that there is GST on milk, says it's completely untrue.
UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna tables state budget for 2026-27 with total outlay of Rs 9.13 lakh crore in Assembly.
Uttar Pradesh Budget for 2026-27, 12 per cent bigger than 2025-26, says Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.
Fiji Finance Minister meets CGA Kalyani to discuss PFMS-led financial transformation
Finance Minister to Unveil Fiscal Strategy in Post-Budget Meeting