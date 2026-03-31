Australian Regulator Cracks Down on Social Media Platforms Over Under-16 Ban

The Australian internet regulator has begun investigating five major social media platforms for potentially breaching the nation's new under-16 user ban, signaling possible enforcement actions under this pioneering law. Policymakers worldwide are scrutinizing Australia's approach as they contemplate similar regulations.

eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant revealed that platforms such as Meta's Facebook and Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and Google's YouTube are flagged for possible non-compliance. The Commissioner expressed concern over insufficient efforts by these companies to adhere to Australian law.

Adherence gaps were found, including encouraging minors to retake age verification until passing, inadequate underage account reporting, and weak barriers to prevent underage sign-ups. Those platforms are now informed of these issues and the expected improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)