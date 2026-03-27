We shall be on our toes; keep fiscal stance carefully managed: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman amid West Asia crisis.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:29 IST
We shall be on our toes; keep fiscal stance carefully managed: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman amid West Asia crisis.
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