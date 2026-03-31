Iran-Linked Attack Sparks Fire on Kuwaiti Oil Tanker in Dubai

A Kuwaiti oil tanker named Al Salmi was attacked while anchored at Dubai port, allegedly by Iranian forces, causing damage and igniting a fire onboard. The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation revealed these details amid growing regional tensions.

The tanker, fully loaded at the time of the attack, could potentially lead to an oil spill, raising environmental concerns in the surrounding waters. Currently, no casualties have been reported, although the full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

The incident underscores the vulnerability of critical oil infrastructure in a geopolitically volatile region. The Kuwait News Agency, KUNA, has extensively covered the developing situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)