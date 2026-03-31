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Iran-Linked Attack Sparks Fire on Kuwaiti Oil Tanker in Dubai

The Kuwaiti crude oil tanker Al Salmi was reportedly attacked by Iranian forces while anchored at Dubai port, as per Kuwait Petroleum Corporation. This incident has resulted in damage and a fire onboard. Fortunately, there were no casualties, but potential oil spills pose environmental concerns. An evaluation of the damage is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 04:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 04:31 IST
Iran-Linked Attack Sparks Fire on Kuwaiti Oil Tanker in Dubai

A Kuwaiti oil tanker named Al Salmi was attacked while anchored at Dubai port, allegedly by Iranian forces, causing damage and igniting a fire onboard. The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation revealed these details amid growing regional tensions.

The tanker, fully loaded at the time of the attack, could potentially lead to an oil spill, raising environmental concerns in the surrounding waters. Currently, no casualties have been reported, although the full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

The incident underscores the vulnerability of critical oil infrastructure in a geopolitically volatile region. The Kuwait News Agency, KUNA, has extensively covered the developing situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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