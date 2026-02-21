When India and Brazil work together, voice of Global South becomes stronger: PM Narendra Modi after talks with Brazilian president.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 14:15 IST
- Country:
- India
When India and Brazil work together, voice of Global South becomes stronger: PM Narendra Modi after talks with Brazilian president.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Hungary's Oil Diplomacy: EU Loan Blockage Looms Amid Druzhba Pipeline Row
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran and U.S. in Tense Nuclear Negotiations
India AI Impact Summit 2026: A Triumph for Global AI Collaboration
India Joins Pax Silica: A Major Leap in Global Semiconductor Collaboration
India's AI Sphere: A Global South Convergence on Responsible Innovation