Entire country is condemning Congress action at AI Summit; when India progresses, Rahul Gandhi and Congress become sad: Rijiju.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 14:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Entire country is condemning Congress action at AI Summit; when India progresses, Rahul Gandhi and Congress become sad: Rijiju.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Faces Court Amidst Political Protests
Rahul Gandhi's Mission to Revitalize Congress in Maharashtra
Rahul Gandhi Completes Legal Formalities in Defamation Case
BJP's Black-Flag Protest Against Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy
Youth Congress Leaders Arrested Over AI Summit Protest: Political Tensions Rise