At AI Impact Summit, world leaders were impressed by AI breakthroughs in treatment of animals and 24x7 help to farmers: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 11:14 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
