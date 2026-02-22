Tamil Nadu Terrorist Plot Foiled: Arrests Linked to ISI

In a significant counter-terrorism operation, authorities have arrested eight individuals, including a Bangladeshi national, for allegedly plotting a major terror attack in Tamil Nadu. The plot is reportedly linked to Pakistan's secret agency, ISI, and Bangladeshi terrorist organizations.

According to Delhi Police, those apprehended were found in possession of multiple mobile phones and SIM cards and had been posting content endorsing Pakistan-based terrorist outfits on social media. A national-wide investigation is underway as authorities move the suspects to Delhi for further questioning.

This incident comes amid heightened security alerts due to intelligence inputs warning of potential terrorist threats near key locations, including the iconic Red Fort, with indications that groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba may target religious sites in a bid to avenge a recent mosque attack in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)