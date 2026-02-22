Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Terrorist Plot Foiled: Arrests Linked to ISI

Eight suspects, including a Bangladeshi, have been arrested for planning a major terror plot in Tamil Nadu linked to ISI and Bangladeshi groups. Arrested individuals were found with multiple mobile phones and SIM cards, posting pro-terror content online. Investigations continue amid warnings of potential attacks in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 10:33 IST
Tamil Nadu Terrorist Plot Foiled: Arrests Linked to ISI
Suspects arrested by Delhi Police in Tamil Nadu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant counter-terrorism operation, authorities have arrested eight individuals, including a Bangladeshi national, for allegedly plotting a major terror attack in Tamil Nadu. The plot is reportedly linked to Pakistan's secret agency, ISI, and Bangladeshi terrorist organizations.

According to Delhi Police, those apprehended were found in possession of multiple mobile phones and SIM cards and had been posting content endorsing Pakistan-based terrorist outfits on social media. A national-wide investigation is underway as authorities move the suspects to Delhi for further questioning.

This incident comes amid heightened security alerts due to intelligence inputs warning of potential terrorist threats near key locations, including the iconic Red Fort, with indications that groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba may target religious sites in a bid to avenge a recent mosque attack in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

