Chhattisgarh budget: Rs 68 crore allocated for State Capital Region development; air services to be expanded in Jagdalpur and Ambikapur.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 24-02-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 14:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Chhattisgarh budget: Rs 68 crore allocated for State Capital Region development; air services to be expanded in Jagdalpur and Ambikapur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State Capital Region
- Ambikapur
- Jagdalpur
- Rs 68