Govt raises MSP on Jute by Rs 275 per quintal to Rs 5,925 for 2026-27, says Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 15:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt raises MSP on Jute by Rs 275 per quintal to Rs 5,925 for 2026-27, says Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jute
- Rs 5
- 925
- Ashwini Vaishnaw