Left Menu

Aviation watchdog DGCA announces stringent safety measures for non-scheduled operators after surge in aircraft accidents: Statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:39 IST
Aviation watchdog DGCA announces stringent safety measures for non-scheduled operators after surge in aircraft accidents: Statement.

Aviation watchdog DGCA announces stringent safety measures for non-scheduled operators after surge in aircraft accidents: Statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA to conduct increased random Cockpit Voice Recorder audits; tech logs of non-scheduled operators' aircraft to detect unauthorised ops.

DGCA to conduct increased random Cockpit Voice Recorder audits; tech logs of...

 Global
2
Miraculous Sea Rescue: All Safe After Helicopter Crash Near Mayabunder

Miraculous Sea Rescue: All Safe After Helicopter Crash Near Mayabunder

 India
3
Yen Falters Amid Political Tensions and Tariff Turmoil

Yen Falters Amid Political Tensions and Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Arrests Made in AIIMS-Gorakhpur Racial Harassment Case

Arrests Made in AIIMS-Gorakhpur Racial Harassment Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026