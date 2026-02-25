India will be called developed in true sense only if everyone gets equal opportunity to progress: President Droupadi Murmu in Nagpur.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:03 IST
- Country:
- India
