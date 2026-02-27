CBI to immediately appeal in Delhi High Court against trial court judgement discharging Kejriwal, others in excise policy case: spokesperson.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 12:44 IST
