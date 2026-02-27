Kejriwal Cleared: AAP's Battle with 'Fake' Liquor Scam
Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister of Delhi, criticized Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah, accusing them of conspiring against AAP with a 'fake' excise policy case. Kejriwal, after being cleared by a city court, called for fresh Delhi polls, challenging BJP to win more than 10 seats.
In a significant development, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been acquitted alongside his deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others in a contentious liquor policy case. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of concocting the 'fake' case to dismantle the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Kejriwal, during a post-verdict press conference, announced plans to challenge additional cases initiated by the Enforcement Directorate, underscoring what he termed a politically motivated attack on his integrity and reputation.
Daring the BJP, Kejriwal challenged PM Modi to conduct new elections in Delhi, vowing to exit politics if the BJP secures more than 10 seats. He also criticized BJP's governance, citing issues like pollution, damaged infrastructure, and systemic chaos in Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
